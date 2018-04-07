Braves' Johan Camargo: May stay out another week
Camargo (oblique) isn't expected to be activated from the disabled list for another week, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reprots.
Per McAlpin, Camargo's health isn't the issue for the holdup. His defense has been fine as well, but the Braves want to see him shake off a bit more rust at the plate. With Ryan Flaherty playing well in his stead, the Braves are content with letting the young infielder work out his issues in the minors while he still has games left on his rehab assignment. Camargo is expected to return around Friday in time for the series with the Cubs, but he could return sooner if his bat comes around.
