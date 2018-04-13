Camargo (oblique) is back to full health and could return to Atlanta by the end of this weekend, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

As has been the case for the past week, Camargo's health isn't the main concern at this point. Instead, the Braves want to give him more time to shake off the rust since the Triple-A season started a full week after the big leagues. Camargo has appeared in five games in the minors thus far -- including three with Gwinnett -- going 3-for-20 with two home runs and two RBI while playing the field in those contests. Expect to see him return to the fold and regain his status as the primary third baseman soon, though he may be eased back into the lineup for the onset of his campaign.