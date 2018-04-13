Braves' Johan Camargo: Nearing activation
Camargo (oblique) is back to full health and could return to Atlanta by the end of this weekend, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
As has been the case for the past week, Camargo's health isn't the main concern at this point. Instead, the Braves want to give him more time to shake off the rust since the Triple-A season started a full week after the big leagues. Camargo has appeared in five games in the minors thus far -- including three with Gwinnett -- going 3-for-20 with two home runs and two RBI while playing the field in those contests. Expect to see him return to the fold and regain his status as the primary third baseman soon, though he may be eased back into the lineup for the onset of his campaign.
More News
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...