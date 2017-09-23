Braves' Johan Camargo: Not in Saturday's lineup
Camargo is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
Camargo will be held out Saturday after starting the last three games at first base. Rio Ruiz will man the hot corner in Camargo's place.
More News
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Clears fences Saturday•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Gets activated Monday•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Eyeing return next week•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Approaching rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Participates in baseball activities Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...