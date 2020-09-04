site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Johan Camargo: Not starting Game 1
RotoWire Staff
Camargo is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Camargo started the past 21 games, but he'll head to the bench for Friday's matinee after posting a .633 OPS during that stretch. Adeiny Hechavarria will take over at the keystone for Atlanta.
