Braves' Johan Camargo: Offensive explosion Tuesday
Camargo went 4-for-5 with a double, a homer, five RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.
Camargo blew the game open with a grand slam in the second inning off of Blue Jays starter Jaime Garcia. He then tacked on two singles and a double to record the first four-hit game of his career. Camargo is hitting .400 (10-for-25) over his last seven starts and has raised his season average from .209 to .240 over that stretch.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas