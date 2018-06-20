Camargo went 4-for-5 with a double, a homer, five RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.

Camargo blew the game open with a grand slam in the second inning off of Blue Jays starter Jaime Garcia. He then tacked on two singles and a double to record the first four-hit game of his career. Camargo is hitting .400 (10-for-25) over his last seven starts and has raised his season average from .209 to .240 over that stretch.