Camargo went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Marlins.

Hitting eighth in front of the pitcher resulted in Camargo getting pitched around, but he was able to capitalize when he did see offerings in the strike zone. The 24-year-old had gone 2-for-21 (.095) over his prior seven contests, but walks have helped keep his OBP afloat -- he now has a .220/.360/.463 slash line on the season with two homers, nine RBI and seven runs in 16 games.