Camargo went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Phillies.

He's only hitting .214 on the season, but Camargo is showing vastly improved plate discipline compared to his performance last year as a rookie -- he's drawn eight walks in his last seven games against only two strikeouts, boosting his OBP to .382. Ryan Flaherty remains on hand to help out at the hot corner, but if Camargo can get some hits to start falling in along with the walks, he could seize the full-time role at third base for the Braves.