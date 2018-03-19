Braves' Johan Camargo: Opening Day readiness uncertain
Camargo (back/oblique) may not be ready by Opening Day, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Braves are reportedly optimistic but not certain that Camargo will be recovered from his sore back and oblique by Opening Day. When healthy, the 24-year-old is expected to be the team's primary second baseman. He hit .299 last year in 82 games, though that was aided by an unsustainable .364 BABIP and he hit just four home runs.
