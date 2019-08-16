Camargo was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Camargo heads to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room on the 25-man roster for Adeiny Hechavarria and Bryse Wilson, who both joined the big-league club Friday. In 89 games with the Braves this season, Camargo carries a slash line of .222/.268/.344 with five home runs. Adam Duvall was also optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.

