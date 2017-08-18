Braves' Johan Camargo: Participates in baseball activities Friday
Camargo (knee) was able to partake in some drills prior to Friday's game against the Reds, but is still likely a week away from embarking on a rehab assignment, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Camargo has been out for over a week while dealing with a right knee bone bruise after injuring it running onto the field. The infielder is going to need an extended period of time while recovering from this unlucky break, as he will likely wind up playing a few games in the minors on a rehab assignment before returning to Atlanta.
