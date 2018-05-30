Braves' Johan Camargo: Plays hero Tuesday
Camargo went 2-for-5 with a walkoff solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's win over the Mets.
His ninth-inning blast off Gerson Bautista was Camargo's third homer of the year, and his first career walkoff shot. The 24-year-old now has a .296/.486/.519 slash line over his last 10 games with a stunning 9:3 BB:K, and until the Braves decide Austin Riley is ready to tackle the big leagues, the starting third base job should remain in Camargo's hands.
