Camargo went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

It's his second homer in three days and ninth of the season, extending the 24-year-old's modest hitting streak to nine games. Camargo has a .295/.353/.495 slash line in 28 games since the beginning of June with five home runs, 15 runs and 22 RBI despite generally hitting towards the bottom of the Braves' order, and while the team's roster is too deep to allow him to move up into a better spot without a few injuries, he still seems poised to put together a strong second half.