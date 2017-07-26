Braves' Johan Camargo: Producing well in starting role
Camargo went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Tuesday's win over Arizona.
Power isn't the 23-year-old's calling card, but after hitting .311 over 31 games at Triple-A this year, he's now sitting at .313 through 52 contests (albeit just 154 plate appearances) in the majors. His numbers have been even better since he settled in as the Braves' regular shortstop in mid-June, as he's posted a .336/.355/.526 line, including 14 doubles and a triple alongside his pair of homers. However, he has an unsustainable .389 BABIP -- a figure much higher than we've seen from him at any level of the minors except rookie ball -- and plate discipline isn't a great strength for him, so it's reasonable to expect that Camargo will cool off to some degree down the stretch.
