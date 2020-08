Camargo went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored as he helped the Braves to a 11-2 win over the Phillies on Friday.

Camargo had an RBI double to deep center field which capped off a four-run third inning and then got the fun started again in the fifth with a two-RBI double that ignited a seven-run inning. His two RBI on the day were his first since Aug. 12 as he continues to struggle at the plate while filling in for the injured Ozzie Albies (wrist) at second base.