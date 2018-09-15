Braves' Johan Camargo: Remains out Saturday
Camargo (groin) is out of the lineup against Washington on Saturday.
Camargo will miss a third straight game with a groin injury as Charlie Culberson gets another start in his absence. The club was hopeful that Camergo would've returned to action for Friday's series opener, but he wound up spending the night on the bench in order to get some additional rest. Manager Brian Snitker appears to be stressing some precaution with the 23-year-old, which shouldn't come as a major surprise since the Braves are sitting pretty atop the NL East. Consider Camargo day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.
