Camargo (groin) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Nationals, Sports Radio 680 The Fan reports.

This marks the fourth game in a row Camargo will watch from the bench as a result of his groin injury. There was hope he could return as early as Friday, but now he'll eye a return for Monday's series opener with St. Louis. Charlie Culberson will man the hot corner to replace him once more.

