Camargo will start in right field and bat seventh Sunday against the Tigers, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Camargo saw semi-regular action in the first month of the season as a super-utility player, but the arrival of prospect Austin Riley has effectively ended any opportunity for the 25-year-old to see even a couple starts per week. He'll enter the lineup for the first time since May 21 with Nick Markakis getting a day off against a tough left-hander in Tigers hurler Matthew Boyd.