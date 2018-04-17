Camargo (oblique) is healthy enough to return from the disabled list but remains without a return date from his rehab assignment, Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The infielder was initially reported to be coming back from the disabled list as early as April 6, but with Ryan Flaherty playing well in Camargo's absence, the Braves decided to give him more time in the minors. Camargo is just 4-for-27 during his time with Triple-A Gwinnett, but three of those hits have been homers. The Braves are allowed to keep him on his rehab assignment until April 24, so a roster move will need to be made sometime in the next week.