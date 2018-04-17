Braves' Johan Camargo: Return from DL not imminent
Camargo (oblique) is healthy enough to return from the disabled list but remains without a return date from his rehab assignment, Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The infielder was initially reported to be coming back from the disabled list as early as April 6, but with Ryan Flaherty playing well in Camargo's absence, the Braves decided to give him more time in the minors. Camargo is just 4-for-27 during his time with Triple-A Gwinnett, but three of those hits have been homers. The Braves are allowed to keep him on his rehab assignment until April 24, so a roster move will need to be made sometime in the next week.
More News
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Homers in third straight game at Triple-A•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Nearing activation•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: May stay out another week•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Headed to High-A for rehab•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Hits 10-day DL•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start