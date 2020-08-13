Camargo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Yankees.
Camargo went deep off Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka in the second inning, but the lead would be short-lived for Atlanta. Camargo has hit safely in three straight games, going 4-for-12 with two homers, four RBI and three runs scored in that span. He's hitting .212/.268/.442 with three homers, six RBI and eight runs scored in 17 games overall.
