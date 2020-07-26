Camargo (hamstring) went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Mets.
Camargo ended up only missing one game as he recovered from a mild hamstring strain. The 26-year-old played all 10 innings at third base and batted seventh in the contest. He scored on a William Contreras double in the 10th inning. Camargo's best path to at-bats will be at third base, but he has the defensive capabilities to serve in a utility role if he can't produce at the dish.
