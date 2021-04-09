site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Johan Camargo: Sent back down
By
RotoWire Staff
Camargo was optioned to the alternate site Friday.
Ehire Adrianza was reinstated from the restricted list, so Camargo's services as a bench infielder were no longer needed. He will provide depth throughout the campaign.
