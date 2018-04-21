Camargo will make his first start of the year Saturday against the Mets.

Camargo was on the bench for his first three games since returning from an oblique injury. Ryan Flaherty has posted a 165 wRC+ as the primary third baseman in Camargo's absence, a figure more than double his career wRC+ of 78. Camargo could retake the starting role when Flaherty's numbers fall back to earth.