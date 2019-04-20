Camargo is out of the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Indians.

He'll head to the bench for just the second time in a six-game stretch, but the 25-year-old will likely check back into the lineup for the nightcap. Camargo hasn't been a major help in the counting-stats categories this season with only one home run, no steals and three runs, but his defensive versatility and strong on-base skills should continue to earn him at least semi-regular work.