Camargo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

He'll sit for the second straight game and the third time in five contests in favor of Adeiny Hechavarria, who will man second base and bat eighth Monday. Though Camargo offers more offensive upside than Hechavarria, he hasn't hit at his usual level thus far in 2020, slashing .200/.244/.367 across 127 plate appearances. Braves manager Brian Snitker could favor more of a timeshare at the keystone until Ozzie Albies (wrist) is cleared to return from the injured list.