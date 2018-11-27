The Braves are planning to use Camargo in a "Marwin Gonzalez-type role" in 2019, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Josh Donaldson was brought in on a one-year deal, but it sounds like Camargo will continue to play regularly between the infield and outfield, though not quite every day. Camargo performed well above replacement level last season, hitting 19 home runs and posting a 115 wRC+ over 524 plate appearances. He's still very much in the mix for deep mixed leagues.