Braves' Johan Camargo: Slugs eighth homer
Camargo went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's extra-innings win over the Yankees.
His third-inning shot off Jonathan Loaisiga, Camargo's eighth homer of the year, kick-started the Braves' offense in an eventual 5-3 win. The 24-year-old continues to tear the cover off the ball, slashing .338/.375/.541 over his last 20 games with three home runs and 16 RBI, and while in the long run he might be ticketed for a utility role once prospect Austin Riley is ready to take the reins at the hot corner, Camargo is doing his best to prove he's a starting-caliber major-league player.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...