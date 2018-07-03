Camargo went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's extra-innings win over the Yankees.

His third-inning shot off Jonathan Loaisiga, Camargo's eighth homer of the year, kick-started the Braves' offense in an eventual 5-3 win. The 24-year-old continues to tear the cover off the ball, slashing .338/.375/.541 over his last 20 games with three home runs and 16 RBI, and while in the long run he might be ticketed for a utility role once prospect Austin Riley is ready to take the reins at the hot corner, Camargo is doing his best to prove he's a starting-caliber major-league player.

