Camargo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Mets.

The 24-year-old has homered in back-to-back games, giving him four on the season, and he's also hit safely in six of his last seven contests. Camargo will need to stay hot if he wants to hang onto the starting third base job for the Braves and keep top prospect Austin Riley down at Triple-A Gwinnett, however.

