Camargo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Phillies.
Getting the start at second base and hitting ninth, Camargo took Nick Pivetta deep for his second homer of the year as Atlanta mounted a late comeback attempt that fell well short -- they scored seven runs in the ninth, and still lost 13-8. Camargo has seen consistent playing time so far this season, mostly splitting time at third base with Austin Riley, but he could be drifting into a utility role. Wherever he plays, he'll need to get going with the bat to have fantasy value in most formats -- Camargo is slashing only .182/.250/.364 with three RBI and a 3:15 BB:K through 15 games.
