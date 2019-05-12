Camargo pinch hit for Josh Tomlin in the top of the ninth inning and hit a solo home run in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

It's only the utility player's second homer of the year, to go along with a tepid .229/.289/.373 slash line. Camargo isn't seeing much action these days -- he's started only two of the last nine games -- and his path to playing time could get even rockier if Atlanta decides to call up Austin Riley at some point to man an outfield corner.