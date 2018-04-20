Braves' Johan Camargo: Still not starting
Camargo is not in the lineup Friday against the Mets.
Camargo has been back from the disabled list for three games but has yet to start a game. He's made two pinch-hit appearances, so he seems to be ready to play, but Ryan Flaherty is hitting well (.352/.453/.481 through 16 games) so the Braves are in no rush to get Camargo back into the lineup. Camargo is much younger than Flaherty, but he was never a particularly promising prospect, so the Braves won't be desperate to get him as much playing time as possible.
