Camargo was removed from Tuesday's game against the Phillies with an apparent knee injury, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

In what was a bit of a freak injury, Camargo appeared to injure his right knee while hopping over the first base line while heading on to the field prior to the top of the first inning. He was helped off the diamond by team trainers and was immediately replaced by Jace Peterson at shortstop.