Braves' Johan Camargo: Swats 15th homer
Camargo went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates.
He closed out August on a tear, hitting .406 (13-for-32) over the last eight games with two homers and five RBI. Camargo's first full season in the majors has been a surprisingly successful one, and the 24-year-old now boasts a .278/.357/.463 slash line to go along with 15 home runs and 64 RBI.
