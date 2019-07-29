Braves' Johan Camargo: Swats fourth homer
Camargo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.
The 25-year-old has started four straight games with Dansby Swanson (foot) sidelined, but Sunday's blast has been Camargo's only hit during that stretch. He's now slashing a tepid .226/.255/.362 on the season with four homers and 23 RBI in 184 plate appearances, and should return to a bench role once Swanson is healthy.
