Braves' Johan Camargo: Swinging hot bat
Camargo went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
The utility player has gotten the start in four of the last five games -- Tuesday he got the nod in right field and hit fifth -- and responded by going 6-for-15 with three doubles, a homer and seven RBI. Camargo has already seen action at four different positions (third base, shortstop, and both outfield corners) this season, and his flexibility affords him more playing time than a typical bench option, but his fantasy value is still limited to deeper mixed and NL-only formats.
