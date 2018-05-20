Braves' Johan Camargo: Takes over as everyday third baseman
Camargo will serve as the Braves' everyday third baseman, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Jose Bautista was cut loose Sunday morning, and Camargo will replace him at the hot corner for the time being. Camargo spent time on the DL with an oblique injury earlier this season but has shown a strong handle on the strike zone in his limited playing time, drawing 13 walks against 14 strikeouts. He will need to continue playing well in order to keep Austin Riley at bay.
