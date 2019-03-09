Braves' Johan Camargo: To get work in outfield
Camargo will get a game in the outfield next week, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
There were suggestions that Camargo would fill a "Marwin Gonzalez-type role" earlier in the offseason, and it appears that the Braves are moving forward with that plan. Camargo should be the primary backup at each infield position and could even spend more time in the outfield than Adam Duvall, should he prove to be able to track fly balls well. The 25-year-old has a grand total of one inning in the outfield under his belt as a major leaguer, but the Braves will want to get his bat in the lineup on a regular basis, as he owns a .281/.343/.455 slash line in 216 games. If he's starting more often than not, he's certainly deep-league relevant, and he'll have the potential for more whenever another Atlanta hitter gets injured.
