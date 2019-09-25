Play

Camargo (lower leg) is doubtful for the NLDS, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Camargo has been sidelined since Sept. 11 with a fractured right shin. The utility man hasn't progressed as quickly as he hoped and still can't put full weight on his leg, making it unlikely that he'll be ready to return in time for the first round of the playoffs, which begins next week.

