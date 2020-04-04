Braves' Johan Camargo: Was headed for Opening Day roster
Camargo would likely have been on Atlanta's Opening Day roster had the regular season begun as scheduled, even if he wasn't the starting third baseman, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The club headed into the spring with Camargo battling Austin Riley for the starting job at the hot corner, and the loser was expected to head down to Triple-A Gwinnett to get consistent playing time. During an interview Friday, however, GM Alex Anthopoulos suggested that both had been playing so well in camp the battle could have continued into the regular season. "Camargo, Riley were playing unbelievably well," Anthopoulos told Fox Sports broadcaster Chip Carey. "We hadn't made a decision yet of who we were going to carry. We had started to talk about - the fact that the minor-league season was scheduled to start on April 9 and we were starting March 26 - we started to talk about carrying both. There's no reason to leave them down in Florida. They'd both been playing well enough to make the team." In the long run, Riley has the better prospect pedigree and is the favorite to claim the job, but if his strikeout problems persist in 2020, Camargo would get a chance to prove he's a starting-caliber player in the majors.
