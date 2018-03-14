Manager Brian Snitker said that Camargo will likely sit out the rest of the week as a precaution after exiting Tuesday's contest with back tightness, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

There doesn't seem to be any real concern over Camargo's status, as Snitker is viewing this injury as a chance for others to earn reps at the hot corner. Expect to see the 24-year-old back in the lineup by early next week, at the latest.