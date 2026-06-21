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Braves' Jorge Mateo: Sitting after three straight starts

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Mateo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Mateo will head back to the bench after he had started at shortstop in each of the last three games, going a collective 1-for-7 with a run scored. Though Atlanta will replace Mateo in the lineup with Ha-Seong Kim on Sunday, both players could find playing time at shortstop more difficult to come by when the team faces right-handed pitching. Mauricio Dubon may be the top choice to cover shortstop on those occasions, which will allow Mike Yastrzemski and Eli White to serve as Atlanta's primary options at the corner spots.

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