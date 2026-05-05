Mateo went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Mariners.

Making his fifth straight start at shortstop while Mauricio Dubon is needed in the outfield, Mateo swiped a bag for the second straight game, giving him four on the season in five attempts. The veteran utility player figures to see consistent playing time at least as long as Ronald Acuna (hamstring) and Michael Harris (quadriceps) are both sidelined, and Mateo's taken advantage of his opportunities so far this season, slashing .289/.319/.467 through 47 plate appearances with two doubles, two homers, five RBI and 12 runs in addition to his activity on the basepaths.