Jansen was unavailable Friday against the Phillies due to a sore right pinky finger but is available Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta didn't wind up with a save chance Friday, as a six-run eighth inning game the team a 7-2 leading heading into the ninth inning. Raisel Iglesias handled that final frame, but Jansen should be available in the event of a save chance Saturday.