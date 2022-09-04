Jansen blew the save during Saturday's 2-1 win against the Marlins, allowing one run on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

Jansen entered in the ninth inning to protect a 1-0 lead and immediately faltered, surrendering three straight baserunners prior to recording an out. A Jerar Encarnacion sacrifice fly brought in the tying run and the 34-year-old recorded an additional out before he was removed following a lengthy delay due to an injury to the home plate umpire. Jansen has now surrendered five runs in three innings across his last four appearances and has suffered two blown saves in the process, increasing his ERA from 3.04 to 3.75.