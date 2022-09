Jansen did not allow a baserunner and struck out one over a scoreless inning of work to earn the save in a 6-3 victory over the Phillies on Saturday.

It was business as usual for Jansen, who made quick work of the Phillies on twelve pitches, ten of which he threw for strikes. He ended the game emphatically with a high heater that caused Bryson Stott to go around with an off-balance swing. Jansen now has 27 saves, second most in all of MLB behind only Emmanuel Clase.