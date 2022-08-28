Jansen (5-1) took the loss and blown save during Saturday's 6-5 loss to St. Louis, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while recording one out.

Jansen was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and faltered, inducing a Laars Nootbaar groundout before surrendering five straight baserunners and two runs to be saddled with the loss and blown save. The 34-year-old had converted nine consecutive save opportunities prior to Saturday's blunder and possessed a 1.13 ERA in eight August innings before the hiccup. Jansen owns a 3.40 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 64 strikeouts in 47.2 innings across 48 appearances. He ranks tied for second in the majors with 29 saves.