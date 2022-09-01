Jansen notched a save against the Rockies on Wednesday, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter in one inning.

Jansen came on in the ninth inning with Atlanta holding a 3-0 lead. The veteran closer made things interesting by serving up a two-out walk followed by Michael Toglia's first major-league homer, but he was able to get the final out to seal the save. Jansen began August by allowing only one run over his first eight innings, but he finished the month by yielding four runs over his final 1.1 frames. Despite the recent rough outings, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker indicated faith in Jansen following the game, saying, "I'm not worried about him. He bounced back after a tough outing and got a save," per David O'Brien of The Athletic.