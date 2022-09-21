Jansen earned a save after he pitched one inning, surrendering an unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out two in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Nationals.

Jansen was called upon to protect a 3-1 lead in the top of the ninth, but quickly ran into trouble. The first two batters he faced reached base before he registered two strikeouts in a row, but a two-out Luis Garcia singled scored a run. After an intentional walk to Joey Meneses, Jansen was able to get Luke Voit to fly out to end the contest, earning his 36th save of the year. The 34-year-old has now pitched four straight scoreless appearances after he blew a save and got the loss Sept. 11 against the Mariners. Jansen now owns a 3.63 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 75 punchouts over 57 innings in 58 appearances while going 36-for-43 on save opportunities this year.