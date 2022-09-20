Jansen struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his 35th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Nationals.

There has been chatter recently that Raisel Iglesias might bump Jansen from his closer role, but as yet that hasn't come to pass as Iglesias worked the eighth Monday and collected his 11th hold, while Jansen reeled in his second straight save and fifth in seven September chances. The 34-year-old's 3.68 ERA on the month might be fueling the speculation, but it comes with a 0.82 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB through 7.1 innings. With Atlanta hot on the heels of the Mets for the NL East title, it might take a total meltdown from Jansen for him to lose his grip on the ninth.