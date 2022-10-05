Jansen pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out two batters on his way to a save in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against the Marlins.

Tasked with protecting a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jansen retired the Marlins in order while striking out two batters. The save was his 41st of the campaign and the closer has now converted eight straight save opportunities. Since Sept. 13, Jansen has posted a 0.82 ERA and 0.55 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 11 innings in 11 appearances while going 8-for-8 on save chances.