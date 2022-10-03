Jansen saved Sunday's 5-3 win against the Mets, tossing a perfect ninth inning while failing to record a strikeout.
With Atlanta possessing a tight lead over their divisional rivals for the third straight night, manager Brian Snitker turned to Jansen who once again delivered. The 35-year-old recorded three quick outs on seven pitches -- all of them strikes -- and has now converted seven straight save opportunities, permitting just one earned run while striking out 14 during the 10 inning stretch. Jansen reached 40 saves for the fourth time in his career and first since 2017, while he ranks one behind Emmanuel Clase for the MLB lead.